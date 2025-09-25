Latin American Tech Trailblazer Daniel Velasco Launches World's First Blockchain-Powered Booking Agency, Punto44

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latin America is once again shaking up the global stage-this time through innovation in the music industry. Daniel Velasco , CEO of Punto44, is leading that charge with the launch of the first international booking agency that fully integrates blockchain technology for artist contracts and payments.

Velasco's company, Punto44, is redefining how artists and promoters collaborate by providing an unprecedented level of transparency, security, and efficiency in the booking process. With active offices in Mexico, the United States, Amsterdam, Spain, Dubai and Argentina, Punto44 is more than a regional success-it's a global force.

“I launched Punto44 to build a more transparent, fair, and secure system for artists and promoters,” said Velasco.“The old ways weren't cutting it-so we built something better.”

The agency represents top-tier electronic music talent who perform at some of the world's most high-profile festivals including Tomorrowland, EDC Vegas and Mexico, Ultra in Peru and Croatia, UNTOLD, Burning Man, and UNVRS. It's a major feat for any agency-but especially for one born out of Latin America, and powered by cutting-edge technology.

Punto44 is not just an entertainment company-it's a tech-driven disruptor. By using blockchain to manage contracts and financial transactions, Velasco is solving long-standing pain points that have plagued the music industry for decades. This innovation hasn't been without challenges. Convincing an industry steeped in tradition to adopt a new system wasn't easy.

“Breaking industry paradigms was one of the toughest parts. When you bring in something new like blockchain, people are skeptical. But once they see the results, trust follows,” Velasco added.

Despite the obstacles, the company's rapid international expansion proves that bold vision paired with the right technology can scale fast-without losing integrity. Velasco believes mindset is everything:“Without a strong mindset and long-term vision, there's no way we could have expanded to seven countries this fast.”

For Velasco, success isn't defined solely by growth metrics. It's about seeing the company's artists dominate the biggest stages in the world and knowing it was done through a Latin American agency with a global vision. He encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to take risks and embrace innovation.“If you're afraid, do it afraid. The key is to take action. That's how you make real impact,” he said.

As for what's next, Velasco plans to expand Punto44's footprint even further and continue positioning it as the world's leading booking agency built on blockchain. It's not just about the music-it's about creating a new industry standard.

“We're showing the world that Latin America can lead innovation in the global music industry,” Velasco said.“That's what makes this journey worth it.”



