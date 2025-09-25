Calsoft Replatforms Major Telecom Operator's OSS/BSS To Cloud-Native Architecture, Cuts Costs By 35%

Shrish Ashtaputre, Senior Technical Director at Calsoft

Calsoft replatformed a major telecom operator's OSS/BSS to cloud-native, cutting costs by 35%, boosting agility, and enabling faster 5G service rollouts.

- Shrish Ashtaputre, Senior Technical Director at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calsoft , a digital product engineering services provider, announced the successful replatforming of a major telecom operator's operations support system (OSS/BSS) to a cloud-native architecture. The initiative enables the operator to scale efficiently for 5G deployments, reduce operational costs, and enhance service delivery for millions of subscribers. This engagement demonstrates Calsoft's growing role in helping telecom operators across Asia modernize legacy systems while maintaining uninterrupted service.

Representative Engagement

The operator, serving tens of millions of subscribers across multiple markets, faced challenges with its legacy OSS/BSS systems, which limited scalability, slowed the rollout of new services, and contributed to rising operational costs. Increasing demand for 5G services, digital bundles, and real-time subscriber analytics created pressure on IT systems that were not designed for such dynamic workloads. The operator needed a modernization approach that could support future growth, ensure service continuity, and provide a platform for agile innovation.

Technical Highlights

Calsoft's approach focused on replatforming the operator's OSS/BSS systems into a cloud-native environment. The solution combined architectural modernization, data pipeline enhancements, and DevOps automation:

Architecture:

- Containerization of OSS/BSS workloads on Kubernetes for portability and elastic scaling.

- Microservices decomposition of billing, provisioning, and customer management systems for independent scaling and agility.

Data:

- Cloud-native data pipelines leveraging Apache Kafka and NoSQL for real-time event streaming and subscriber analytics.

- Optimized storage tiers and streaming mechanisms to support high-volume, low-latency operations.

DevOps:

- Automated CI/CD pipelines with GitHub Actions and ArgoCD to accelerate feature delivery and improve release reliability.

- Autoscaling policies to optimize cloud costs while maintaining peak performance

Outcomes Achieved

The modernization effort produced measurable business impact in the first year:

- A 35% reduction in infrastructure and licensing costs, resulting in improved operational efficiency.

- 2.5–3× faster rollout of new services, including 5G packages and digital bundles, reducing time-to-market and improving competitive positioning.

- 50% improvement in deployment velocity, enabling rapid response to regulatory changes and market demands.

- Enhanced customer experience, with higher application uptime, lower service latency, and improved responsiveness during peak loads.

“Replatforming to cloud-native platforms is mission-critical for telecom operators entering the 5G era,” said Shrish Ashtaputre, Senior Technical Director at Calsoft.“Our approach enables operators to scale seamlessly, deliver new services faster, and reduce operational complexity while improving service quality for millions of subscribers.”

Industries Served

These modernization services support telecom operators, cloud service providers, and digital enterprises seeking scalable, cloud-native architectures. Calsoft's expertise spans OSS/BSS, cloud, AI/ML, and IoT environments, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation while reducing operational risk.

Why Calsoft?

Calsoft differentiates itself through a low-risk, phased replatforming approach, combining deep telecom domain knowledge with proven cloud-native practices. The company helps operators modernize critical systems while maintaining service continuity for millions of users. With hands-on experience across SD-WAN, Open RAN, and zero-trust architectures, Calsoft enables operators to scale, innovate, and monetize 5G and digital services faster, all while simplifying operations and reducing costs.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a global leader in digital product engineering, helping enterprises in telecom, cloud, AI, and IoT modernize their IT systems and accelerate digital transformation. With over 25 years of expertise, Calsoft provides end-to-end engineering solutions that drive business efficiency and enhance customer experience.

Richa Thomas

Calsoft

408-834-7086

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.