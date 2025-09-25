Kremlin representative rejects Trump’s description of Russia as “a paper tiger”
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Kremlin dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent characterization of Russia as a “paper tiger,” with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov quipping that Russia is more often compared to a bear.
Trump made his remarks on Tuesday after meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, declaring that he believes Kiev is “in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back” if NATO and the EU continue their support. He further argued that Russia is in “BIG Economic trouble” and insisted that “this is the time for Ukraine to act.”
In response, Peskov stated in an interview that, “Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more often associated with a bear. There are no such things as ‘paper bears,’ and Russia is a real bear.”
He acknowledged that while Russia’s economy is facing certain “problems” worsened by sweeping Western sanctions, it has nonetheless adapted to the ongoing conflict and continues to supply its military with the necessary resources.
Peskov also suggested that Trump, as a “businessman,” is attempting to push the world toward buying American oil and gas at inflated prices. At the same time, he emphasized that President Vladimir Putin “highly values” Trump’s role in seeking a resolution to the war in Ukraine and described their personal ties as “warm.”
The Kremlin spokesman noted that progress in dialogue between Moscow and Washington has been slow, as the US continues to tie any restoration of bilateral relations to the end of hostilities in Ukraine. He stressed that Russia remains willing to pursue a peaceful settlement, while cautioning that Ukraine’s battlefield conditions are worsening. “The dynamics show that for those who do not want to negotiate today, their position will be much worse tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” he said.
