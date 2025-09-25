Türkiye Ranks Tenth Among Global Maritime Trade Powers
(MENAFN) Türkiye has surged into the world’s top 10 maritime nations in 2025, propelled by a Turkish-owned fleet boasting a deadweight capacity of 53.1 million tons, the country’s Transportation Minister announced on Thursday.
“We've elevated our country to the top 10 maritime nations ... Our Turkish-owned merchant marine fleet, with a capacity of 53.1 million deadweight tons, has risen from 11th to 10th in the world rankings,” Abdulkadir Uraloglu declared during a meeting in Istanbul.
Highlighting dramatic growth, Uraloglu pointed out that in 2002, Türkiye’s fleet ranked 17th globally with just 8.9 million deadweight tons. By mid-2025, the fleet had expanded to 2,203 vessels, cementing its position among the global maritime elite.
“This represents an approximately sixfold increase in deadweight tonnage compared to 2002. Türkiye now flies its flag even more strongly among leading maritime nations. This success has once again demonstrated the strength and determination of the Turkish maritime industry. Our goal now is to take this success even further,” he emphasized.
Uraloglu underscored the critical role of maritime transport in global trade, noting, “88% of global freight transport was carried out by sea in 2024.” He added, “Global maritime freight traffic increased by 2.4%, reaching 12.643 billion tons. In our country, 86% of foreign trade transport is carried out by sea. These figures once again demonstrate the strategic importance of maritime transport in international trade.”
Port operations have also soared, with cargo handling up 180% and container throughput surging 443% since 2002. “In 2024, the amount of containers handled at our ports reached 13.529 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Between January and August of this year, the amount of cargo handled at our ports increased by 3% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 366.799 million tons,” Uraloglu reported.
Türkiye now boasts five ports ranked among the world’s top 100 container handling hubs.
“This success of our fleet is not only a ranking but also proof that Turkish maritime has become a powerhouse in the global arena,” Uraloglu concluded, attributing the achievement to the “determination of the sector, the ministry's visionary policies and the efforts of the seafarers.”
