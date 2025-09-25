Türkiye Ramps Up Investments in Quantum Technology
(MENAFN) Türkiye is ramping up investments in quantum technology, viewing it as a critical frontier for achieving technological sovereignty, akin to the strategic significance of nuclear capabilities, according to Abdurrahman Keklik, chairman of Turkish IT firm ComPro, in an exclusive interview with media.
Keklik highlighted the surging global momentum behind quantum technology, noting its growing appeal among major international corporations. “Since last year, we have taken important steps to further develop this quantum initiative in Türkiye to enable our own quantum technology—we will hopefully be able to share developments with the public in the short period,” he stated.
Emphasizing the broad-reaching potential of quantum computing, Keklik said it could revolutionize numerous fields by tackling complex problems beyond the reach of conventional computers. He cited “personalized medicine” as a tangible example of quantum technology’s transformative promise, adding, “It may seem distant, but it’s not.”
Warning of the consequences of falling behind, Keklik cautioned, “In 10 years, the world will be a different place, and if you as a country don’t have your own quantum technology, you may face a sort of ‘quantum captivity.’”
Drawing parallels to the strategic dominance nuclear technology has afforded countries today, he concluded, “The importance of having superiority over nuclear technologies today will be the same for quantum technologies in the future.”
Keklik highlighted the surging global momentum behind quantum technology, noting its growing appeal among major international corporations. “Since last year, we have taken important steps to further develop this quantum initiative in Türkiye to enable our own quantum technology—we will hopefully be able to share developments with the public in the short period,” he stated.
Emphasizing the broad-reaching potential of quantum computing, Keklik said it could revolutionize numerous fields by tackling complex problems beyond the reach of conventional computers. He cited “personalized medicine” as a tangible example of quantum technology’s transformative promise, adding, “It may seem distant, but it’s not.”
Warning of the consequences of falling behind, Keklik cautioned, “In 10 years, the world will be a different place, and if you as a country don’t have your own quantum technology, you may face a sort of ‘quantum captivity.’”
Drawing parallels to the strategic dominance nuclear technology has afforded countries today, he concluded, “The importance of having superiority over nuclear technologies today will be the same for quantum technologies in the future.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment