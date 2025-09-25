Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Mps Set To Attend 'Three States One Nation' Meeting In Türkiye's Ankara

Azerbaijani Mps Set To Attend 'Three States One Nation' Meeting In Türkiye's Ankara


2025-09-25 08:06:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) will host the second meeting titled“Three States, One Nation” on September 26–27, with the participation of inter-parliamentary friendship groups between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as Türkiye and TRNC, the parliamentary press service told Trend .

The Azerbaijani delegation will include the Chairman of the Health Committee and head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship group, Ahliman Amiraslanov, along with deputies Javanshir Feyziyev, Eldar Guliyev, and Anar Mammadov, who are members of the Azerbaijan-TRNC friendship group.

During the visit, Azerbaijani deputies are also scheduled to hold several meetings at the GNAT.

