MOG Digitech And KSLI Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Global Insurance With Digital Currency
KSLI is an international insurance company approved by Malaysian national financial authorities, possessing a global insurance sales network and US dollar policy insurance products. It is an insurance company serving global customers. Its parent company, King Sun Group Holdings Co. Ltd, is a diversified comprehensive multinational group spanning power, petroleum, technology, finance, and other sectors. Zhongbao (HK) is a Hong Kong technology enterprise wholly-owned by the Hong Kong-listed company MOG Digitech with the capability to empower the insurance industry using digital currency, especially stablecoins. Zhongbao (Zhuhai) is a leading technical service provider in China's insurance industry for the full-process application of digital RMB.
This cooperation will bring together the core capabilities of the three parties. Under the strict premise of adhering to the laws, regulations, and supervisory policies of multiple countries, they will build a long-term and stable strategic partnership, focusing on empowering the insurance industry with digital currency to release synergistic value. Currently, the parties have established a joint project team to work on the product development of digital currency insurance, digital-intelligent precision marketing, the application of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology in insurance underwriting and claims settlement, and the digital and intelligent upgrade of business processes.
Through this in-depth cooperation and technology empowerment, the three parties are committed to providing a new paradigm for digital currency's application in the insurance industry, offering global insurance customers more innovative, convenient, and compliant digital-intelligent solutions for cross-border insurance and wealth management.
Contact Person: Eric CHEN
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment