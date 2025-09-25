Chile Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: Capital-Area Buildout Targets High-Demand Hubs With Campus-Style Facilities And Substation-Scale Power
The Chile data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.49% from 2024 to 2030.
The number of third-party data center facilities in Chile is gradually growing. The country is an established market in Latin America and has around 38 existing colocation data centers spread mostly across Santiago, Paine, and Valparaiso. Some leading colocation operators in the Chile data center colocation market include Ascenty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), and SONDA, among others.
Santiago's upcoming core & shell capacity is projected at around 180 MW due to developments by EdgeConneX, Ascenty, Cirion Technologies, Scala Data Centers, and Equinix. This capital-area buildout targets the country's highest demand concentration, leveraging dense network interconnections and substation-scale power availability, with campus-style shells enabling rapid IT fit-outs for multiple tenants. Furthermore, in 2024, the Chile data center colocation market was dominated by Cloud & IT, reflecting rapid cloud activities as enterprises shift capex workloads to managed environments.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply. Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Chile. The study of the existing Chile data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Chile by several industries. Study on the sustainability status in the country Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile Facilities Covered (Existing): 38 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09 Coverage: 5 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data Center Colocation Market in Chile Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Chile data center colocation market. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Chile? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Chile by 2030? What factors are driving the Chile data center colocation market? Who are the new entrants in the Chile data center industry?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts Construction Contractors Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.) Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Ascenty Cirion Technologies EdgeConnex Equinix Scala Data Centers ClaroVTR ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) GTD IPXON Networks SONDA Other Operators
New Operators
- TECfusions
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Publisher
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities Market by It Power Capacity Colocation Demand by Industry Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Chile Impact of Ai on the Data Center Industry in Chile Sustainability Status in Chile Cloud Connectivity Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Chile Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators Market Share by Colocation Revenue Market Share by It Power Capacity Existing Colocation Operators New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
