Coppernico Amends Option Agreement At Sombrero To Advance Drill Permits
|Hole ID
|Interval 2 (m)
|% Cu
|g/t Au
|FE-DDH-01A
|90.4
|0.48
|0.05
|including
|41.8
|0.88
|0.02
|FE-DDH-01B
|64.1
|0.32
|0.08
|including
|33.5
|0.51
|0.13
|FE-DDH-02
|51
|0.43
|0.16
|including
|20.95
|0.70
|0.25
|52
|0.17
|0.07
|6
|0.15
|0.02
|14
|0.36
|0.19
|including
|6
|0.58
|0.34
|27
|0.17
|0.28
|FE-DDH-03A
|116
|0.42
|0.24
|including
|64
|0.64
|0.38
|FE-DDH-03B
|50.8
|0.44
|0.15
|FE-DDH-04
|125.25
|0.20
|0.14
|including
|11
|0.41
|0.34
|and
|21.6
|0.33
|0.21
|FE-DDH-05
|76.4
|0.31
|0.14
|including
|5.65
|0.80
|0.14
|and
|27.75
|0.41
|0.20
|FE-DDH-06
|52
|0.24
|0.06
|including
|13.45
|0.42
|0.10
1. 2013 drilling completed by Aceros was only assayed for iron and was resampled by Auryn in 2019 (see news release dated June 13, 2019, issued by predecessor Auryn Resources, now Fury Gold Mines, for technical disclosures regarding the resampling process).
2. No less than 5m of >= 0.1% Cu, maximum dilution 6 m. True thickness of mineralization is unknown.
Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration, commented, “These Amendments significantly strengthen our long-term position at Sombrero by expanding exploration opportunities at Fierrazo, while ensuring responsible stewardship through proactive environmental commitments. Fierrazo has long been considered one of the most compelling drill targets within the Sombrero Project, with a broad zone of high-grade copper-gold magnetite skarn mineralization exposed at surface and strong indications of vertical continuity that remain open at depth.
Fierrazo shares many geological similarities with the nearby Nioc target area, where recent channel sampling confirmed additional mineralized magnetite skarn systems. The scale, geometry, and grade potential at both targets reinforce the district-scale opportunity unfolding across Sombrero.”
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a“Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ivan Bebek
Chair & CEO
About Coppernico
Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of premier copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.
The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 53,800 hectares (538 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.
Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol“CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
