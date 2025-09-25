XRP Tundra Dual-Token Presale Gains Attention With Fixed Pricing Model

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has released details of its presale, publishing fixed launch values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. At current presale pricing, this structure establishes defined multiples for early participants and introduces a dual-token approach designed to connect Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The project has drawn attention by combining Solana's performance environment with the settlement guarantees of XRPL. For investors accustomed to the slower growth trajectory of established cryptocurrencies, XRP Tundra presents a model that maps out its token allocation and launch structure in advance.

Presale Terms and Pricing

The presale distributes two tokens under one contribution. TUNDRA-S, launched on Solana, serves as the primary utility token, while TUNDRA-X, deployed on XRPL, functions as the governance and reserve asset.

In the current phase, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041 with a 17% bonus, and buyers also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.0205. A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S - equal to 40% of its 100,000,000 supply - is reserved for presale buyers. On XRPL, 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X out of 200,000,000 tokens is also designated for presale distribution.

Utility of TUNDRA-S and Role of TUNDRA-X

TUNDRA-S is positioned to support applications within Solana's DeFi environment, where speed and liquidity are critical. TUNDRA-X anchors governance and reserves on XRPL, tying the presale directly to XRP's settlement infrastructure. The allocation ensures participants hold exposure to two ecosystems under a single purchase.

Supply Allocation and Distribution

The total supply is capped at 300,000,000 tokens, split between 200,000,000 TUNDRA-X and 100,000,000 TUNDRA-S. Allocations include:



80,000,000 TUNDRA-X to presale participants

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X for ecosystem development and partnerships

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X for the team and advisors, subject to vesting 30,000,000 TUNDRA-X reserved for liquidity and strategic purposes

By defining allocations and launch pricing at the outset, XRP Tundra seeks to reduce uncertainty for participants and avoid inflationary issuance.

Oversight, Audits, and Market Interest

XRP Tundra has completed three independent audits: Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . Each reviewed tokenomics, contracts, and potential risks.

The team has also undergone KYC verification with Vital Block , adding identity assurance uncommon among presale launches.

“We structured the presale to define pricing, allocations, and oversight from the outset,” the XRP Tundra team said.“This approach is designed to give participants clear terms and long-term stability.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain initiative designed to expand XRP's role in digital finance. Its platform uses a dual-token system linking Solana and XRPL, providing participants with exposure to two complementary ecosystems. Future development includes GlacierChain, a planned DeFi layer for XRP incorporating lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

