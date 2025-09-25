EXIM Bank Supports Uzbekistan's Infrastructure And Gas Modernization Plans
The discussions placed special emphasis on cooperation in critical mineral resources (CRM), development of value chains, and strengthening energy security. The parties highlighted the significance of EXIM Bank-supported projects, particularly those aimed at modernizing gas infrastructure, as key drivers for Uzbekistan's sustainable growth.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening long-term partnership, expanding investment and trade, and fostering innovation. Within this framework, the“Uzbekistan–2030” strategy-which seeks to raise the country's GDP to $200 billion and strengthen its position as a reliable international partner-positions cooperation with the United States as a central factor in promoting sustainable economic development and technological advancement.
The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) operates as the designated U.S. export credit agency, delivering financial solutions that are unavailable through private entities and addressing deficiencies in both commercial and established financial ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment