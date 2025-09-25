Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EXIM Bank Supports Uzbekistan's Infrastructure And Gas Modernization Plans

EXIM Bank Supports Uzbekistan's Infrastructure And Gas Modernization Plans


2025-09-25 07:07:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), to discuss advancing projects in finance, technology, infrastructure modernization, and aviation, Trend reports.

The discussions placed special emphasis on cooperation in critical mineral resources (CRM), development of value chains, and strengthening energy security. The parties highlighted the significance of EXIM Bank-supported projects, particularly those aimed at modernizing gas infrastructure, as key drivers for Uzbekistan's sustainable growth.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening long-term partnership, expanding investment and trade, and fostering innovation. Within this framework, the“Uzbekistan–2030” strategy-which seeks to raise the country's GDP to $200 billion and strengthen its position as a reliable international partner-positions cooperation with the United States as a central factor in promoting sustainable economic development and technological advancement.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) operates as the designated U.S. export credit agency, delivering financial solutions that are unavailable through private entities and addressing deficiencies in both commercial and established financial ecosystems.

MENAFN25092025000187011040ID1110110003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search