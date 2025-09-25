Forbes: US Should Recognise Azerbaijan As A Stabilising Regional Partner

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's role as a regional energy and transport hub, and its potential to strengthen US strategic interests in the South Caucasus, were highlighted in a recent Forbes article by Wesley Alexander Hill .

Azernews presents an adapted version of the analysis.

The article notes that the US-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan in August represents a major diplomatic breakthrough, ending decades of conflict over Garabagh. Analysts point out that the peace agreement, coupled with the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), opens new opportunities for trade, investment, and regional stability.

Hill emphasizes that Azerbaijan's strategic position along the Caspian and its role as a transit corridor for energy and goods from Central Asia to Europe-the Middle Corridor-makes it a key partner for Washington. He stresses that US foreign policy toward Baku is constrained by Section 907 of the 1992 Freedom Support Act, which limits direct aid to Azerbaijan.“Section 907 has outlived its usefulness,” the article states.“It actively hampers America's strategic, economic, and diplomatic interests in the South Caucasus and beyond.”

The article further highlights Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy, balancing relations with both Russia and Iran, maintaining a pro-Western outlook, and deepening ties with Israel. Azerbaijan's cooperation with Israel in defence, energy, and agriculture, as well as its openness to supporting the Abraham Accords, signals its potential as a stabilizing regional actor.

Energy security remains central to Azerbaijan's strategic value. The Southern Gas Corridor delivers Caspian gas to Southern Europe, bypassing Russia and Iran, while the Middle Corridor facilitates the transit of Kazakh oil and other Central Asian resources to Western markets. Hill notes that Europe's efforts to reduce dependence on Russian energy amplify Azerbaijan's importance.

The article warns that failure by the US to actively engage could leave space for China, which is already investing in Azerbaijan through the Belt and Road Initiative.“America's indecision in selling advanced military equipment has forced Azerbaijan to turn to Chinese and Pakistani suppliers,” Hill notes.

The piece concludes that repealing Section 907 is not about endorsing all Azerbaijani decisions, but about recognising Baku as a partner whose cooperation supports US strategic and economic interests. Hill argues that doing so would enhance trade, strengthen regional stability, and send a clear signal about America's reliability to its allies.