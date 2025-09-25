Enhanced Battleship Combat V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

Enhanced Battleship Combat title

Enhanced Battleship Combat grid mode

Enhanced Battleship Combat rotate mode

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Enhanced Battleship Combat , available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows, PC and Xbox.Ever played Battleship on graph paper or even an electronic version of it? Select where to place your ships and then start shooting at the enemy to find his ships. Once you find a ship, continue hitting neighboring spots until the ship has been destroyed. In addition to the traditional Grid Battle, try our Rotating Ring Battle. Use the Scan feature to ask for a radar map to help you target your shots more carefully. Includes two battle types: stationary grid or rotating ring. Includes three different battlefield sizes of increasing difficulty. Includes extensive on screen Help. Optionally shares your accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 204.5 MBCategory: Games, CasualCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later anda Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11,mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2025 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:Enhanced Battleship Combat 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available fromGoogle Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

Ed Magnin

Magnin & Associates

+1 972-378-4147

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Enhanced Battleship Combat preview video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.