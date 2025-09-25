Condor Capital Wealth Management Recognized Among 2025 NJBIZ Best Places To Work In NJ

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are proud to share that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been named to the NJBIZ 2025 Best Places to Work in NJ list in the financial services industry (small company category). This achievement marks another consecutive year that the firm has had the honor of earning this award.Through a program that conducts confidential employee surveys, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. All these factors are taken into consideration in compiling a list of top-ranking employers.“Since 2012, the dedication and excellence of our staff have made it possible for Condor to earn a place on this list year after year,” said President Michael Walliser.“I'm grateful for our team's passion, commitment, and the positive culture they foster. We will continue striving to deliver the highest level of service to our clients.”Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 28 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, NJ, for over 30 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit or call 732-356-7323.

