NIT Rourkela's Indigenous, Cost-Effective Device To Help Tackle Heel Pain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) have developed a low-cost and indigenous force plate that enhances gait profiling and enables better development of footwear and treatment strategies to reduce heel pain.

Heel pain is one of the most widespread foot ailments in adults. It is often linked to overloading of the plantar fascia -- a band of tissue that supports the arch of the foot.

However, in many cases, changes in the heel pad -- a fatty tissue under the heel can also cause the problem. This issue acts as a shock absorber when we stand, run, or walk. With too much stress, the heel pad loses its cushioning ability to the foot, causing pain and discomfort. The condition can also be caused by aging, injury, obesity, diabetes, and ill-fitting shoes.

The new force plate works by measuring the multi-axial ground reaction forces (GRF). The GRF measured from the force plates is then used to diagnose the abnormal gait patterns.

The device will be useful in sports academics, educational institutes, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers in India, as it is affordable compared to the existing foreign suppliers.

“Most neuromuscular disorders will affect the gait pattern of an individual. Since gait requires precise coordination of muscle strength and balance, disturbances in any of these can alter the walking pattern and the corresponding GRF," said Prof. A. Thirugnanam from IIT Roorkee.

"Some common neuromuscular diseases like myopathies, peripheral neuropathies, neuromuscular junction disorders, spasticity, ataxia, Parkinson's disease, cerebral palsy, etc., can alter the GRF. These abnormalities in GRF can be diagnosed using the force plate," Thirugnanam added.

Force plates are globally recognised as essential diagnostic tools for analysing human musculoskeletal health. Due to high costs and the lack of Indian manufacturers, its availability in India remains limited.

Imported force plates usually cost between Rs 30-50 lakhs. The indigenously developed force plate will cost between Rs 8 to10 lakhs (approx), offering a cost reduction of nearly 70-85 per cent, making it an affordable alternative.