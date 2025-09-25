ECO Sets Out Roadmap To Strengthen Minerals Cooperation
The meeting brought together representatives from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan.
Fuad Farzalibeyov, ECO Director for Energy, Minerals, and Environment, briefed participants on the background and objectives of the Roadmap, noting that its adoption would be a key milestone in streamlining and enhancing regional cooperation in the minerals sector.
Discussions focused on the roadmap's key action areas and priorities, including sustainable management of mineral resources, a multi-stakeholder approach, development of minerals databases and information systems, strengthening regulatory frameworks, capacity-building, public awareness, and fostering international partnerships.
Participants emphasized the urgency of finalizing the Roadmap promptly to enable its implementation starting in 2026.
The ECO Five-Year Roadmap represents the first comprehensive framework for regional cooperation in the minerals sector, providing a mid- and long-term vision for member states.
