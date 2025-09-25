"Dubai Dress" by "Al Romaizan" Enters Guinness World Records for Heaviest Gold Dress
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Weighing 10.0812 kilograms and valued at 4.6 million UAE dirhams, the "Dubai Dress" by Al Romaizan has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records as the heaviest gold dress ever created.
Al Romaizan Gold and Jewelry Company officially received the Guinness World Records certificate for its creation "Dubai Dress," officially recognized as the world's heaviest dress made from pure 21-carat gold, during a special ceremony held at Expo Sharjah on the sidelines of the Middle East Watch and Jewelry Exhibition in its fifty-sixth edition.
The official Guinness World Records committee presented the world record certificate to Al Romaizan ( at Expo Sharjah, marking a distinguished achievement that celebrates Emirati craftsmanship on the global stage. The ceremony highlights Expo Sharjah as a venue where international fame meets regional excellence.
Al Romaizan successfully crafted this unique masterpiece weighing 10.0812 kilograms of 21-carat gold, valued at approximately 4.6 million UAE dirhams. "Dubai Dress" consists of four main pieces including a golden crown weighing 398 grams, a necklace weighing 8,810.60 grams, earrings weighing 134.1 grams, and a "heyar" piece weighing 738.5 grams.
Al Romaizan's designers drew inspiration for "Dubai Dress" from authentic Emirati heritage, where the piece reflects the essence of history and the authenticity of Emirati civilization with a refined contemporary touch. The company's skilled craftsmen added their unique creative signature to this exceptional artistic work.
The piece features intricate decorations and precise engravings inlaid with colored precious stones, making it an artistic masterpiece that tells the story of Emirati cultural heritage in the language of gold and jewels.
Commenting on this achievement, Mohsen Al Dhaibani, Regional Deputy Manager, said: "This work reflects the UAE's ambition to achieve global leadership and highlights Dubai's position as the premier destination for gold and jewelry enthusiasts, while embodying the signature and unique creativity of Emirati craftsmen."
Al Dhaibani added: "Recording Dubai Dress in Guinness is not merely an achievement, but a message to the world confirming that the UAE is capable of combining authenticity with innovation and cementing its presence at the forefront of the gold and jewelry industry."
