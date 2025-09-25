Beyond Numbers And Headlines: Preserving Palestinian Identity With Storytelling

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:“We are not numbers. We are not faceless victims. We are people with stories, families, and dreams just like anyone else.”

This is the message at the heart of Mo'men Ghanim's work and the reason why his films, recently screened at Qatar National Library during 'The Power of Visual Storytelling for Palestine', hit so deeply. A Doha-based Palestinian filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist, Ghanim has dedicated his career to humanising people too often reduced to headlines, death tolls, or political talking points.

The event marked the debut of three original short documentaries by Ghanim, each focusing on survivors from Gaza who were medically evacuated to Qatar. These weren't just testimonies of tragedy, but were deeply personal stories of resilience, identity, and dignity.

“I wanted to move beyond the numbers and share the human side of Gaza. Each film gives voice to a person who might otherwise be lost in the noise,” he told The Peninsula.

Picture provided

Ghanim's journey as a storyteller began long before October 7th, 2023 - the date that marked a shift in his creative focus. For over eight years, he worked across media forms, using visual storytelling to amplify humanitarian causes like cancer awareness, disability rights, and community initiatives. But as the crisis in Gaza escalated, Ghanim felt a deeper responsibility to turn his lens toward his homeland.

“As a Palestinian, I couldn't look away. I realised that with my background and my skills, I had the tools to tell our story authentically, respectfully, and powerfully," said Ghanim.



Katara, Austrian Embassy celebrate culinary arts Things to do this weekend in Qatar (September 25-27, 2025)

Read Also

Born and raised in Doha to Palestinian parents displaced in 1967, Ghanim grew up with a sense of longing for a land he had never seen but deeply loved.“My parents carried Palestine with them through their stories, traditions, and memories. That shaped who I am. I've never set foot in Palestine, but I've always felt connected to it. I carry that connection into every project I create.”

His creative path was shaped in part by his academic experience in Doha. After serving as a youth juror at the Ajyal Film Festival, he pursued studies at Northwestern University in Qatar and Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, where he explored film, photography, and design. That multidisciplinary approach now defines his work.“Each medium has a unique strength,” he said.“Together, they create a richer, more layered narrative.”

The three documentaries shown reflect this thoughtful, intentional approach. Each story is visually distinct, crafted to match the personality and journey of the person at its center. In 'Gaza's Lost Horizon', for example, which touches on childhood disability, Ghanim chose not to film Gazan children directly.“I didn't want to retraumatise them by asking them to relive their pain. Instead, I used a creative approach that protected their dignity while still telling their story,” he explained.

For Ghanim, the power of visual storytelling lies not just in documentation, but in resistance.“During the ongoing genocide in Gaza, much of the global movement of solidarity has been fueled by artists and storytellers across all mediums. For me, visual storytelling is a way to document culture and history while resisting Israeli appropriation."

"Since 1948, and even before, there has been a systematic effort to erase or steal Palestinian culture, whether it is Dabkeh, embroidered thobes, or even cuisine. As an artist, my role is to fight cultural erasure by preserving our identity and ensuring the world knows the richness of Palestinian culture,” he told The Peninsula.

Screening of Mo'men Ghanim's film 'Gaza's Rain' at the Qatar National Library recently. Pic: Marivie Alabanza / The Peninsula

The reception to his screenings in Doha was overwhelmingly positive, with many audience members visibly moved.“People came up to me after the screening and said they felt like they truly saw Palestinians not as a cause, but as individuals. It was encouraging to see how much people connected with the stories. That's exactly what I hoped for.”

Ghanim is expanding his impact. He's currently developing educational workshops to help others tell Palestinian stories with sensitivity and skill, and he's working on new films that spotlight the strength of Palestinian women. At the same time, he plans to submit his existing work to international film festivals.

"My aim is to bring Palestinian stories to global audiences and speak about them in as many places as possible. These stories aren't just for today. They're for future generations. That is why accuracy and authenticity are essential to me in every project I create," Ghanim said.

"It's our duty to ensure the truth is remembered and celebrated. Palestinians exist. We have culture, strength, and resilience. As a filmmaker, my strongest tool is cinema. Through art and storytelling, we will continue to be seen and heard.”