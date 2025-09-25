Shreyas Iyer's 6-Month Break From Red Ball Cricket Sparks Buzz, Meme Fest Explodes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday officially confirmed that India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has taken a break from red-ball cricket. The latest news came after Shreyas Iyer quit India A captaincy and withdrew from the squad ahead of the ongoing second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Shreyas Iyer led India A in the first four-day match against Australia A in Lucknow, which concluded on September 19. It was reported that the 30-year-old left the squad after captaining the side once. The report of his departure from the squad came just hours before India A take on Australia A in the second unofficial Test after the opening game was ended in a draw.

The Punjab Kings captain was reported to have back stiffness, which prevented him from meeting the demands of red-ball cricket, prompting his withdrawal from the India A squad.

BCCI Statement on Shreyas Iyer

BCCI has officially released a statement on Shreyas Iyer's decision while announcing the India A squad for two unofficial ODI matches against Australia A and the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

In a statement, the board confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has decided to step away from red-ball cricket for six months after experiencing recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format of the game.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format,” BCCI said in a statement.

“He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” the statement added.

However, Shreyas Iyer will continue to play in white-ball cricket as he has been picked as India A captain for the upcoming three unofficial ODI matches against Australia, which will take place from September 30 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer's last appearance in Test cricket was in February last year, playing against England in Visakhapatnam. Iyer's decision to step away from red-ball cricket for the time being, when the BCCI is set to announce the India squad for the West Indies Test series on Thursday, September 25.