’b>HīKU’s Sīrah of the Prophet Conference Discusses Peace and War Through an Islamic Lens
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, September 24, 2025: The Muhammad bin Hamad Al Thani Center for Muslim Contribution to Civilization (CMCC) within the College of Islamic Studies (CIS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has concluded insightful discussions at’thiī year’s Sīrah of the Prophet (PBUH) Conference, titled Prophetic Guidance in Peace and War.
Taking place September 24–25, the conference highlighted the richness of Prophetic guidance on war and peace, encompassing the establishment and spread of peace, prevention and resolution of wars and conflicts, and the formulation of rules and legislation to address the consequences of both peace and war.
This theme resonates more in contemporary times, as fragmented international relations have fostered injustice, exploitation, and wars. The conference comes at a critical moment to remind leaders and the entire world of the fundamentals and values of human relations. Significantly, it underscores how teachings from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) can be templates in the crucial pursuit and preservation of justice among nations, as well as the establishment of decisive legislation to prevent conflict and foster peace.
Commenting on the significance of the gathering to current global events, Dr. Aisha Al Mannai, Chairperson of the Sīrah of the Prophet (PBUH) Conference and Director, CMCC, stated:““This y’ar’s theme examined how Islamic traditions engage with and respond to contemporary global issues. The Prophet (PBUH) offers us a model of principled leadership rooted in justice, compassion, and wisdom. His approach to conflict, whether through treaties, diplomacy, and, when necessary, warfare, illustrates a coherent and ethical framework based on divine guidance. By revisiting this legacy in a relevant discourse, we can enrich and explore viable pathways toward peace, equity, and reconciliation in today’s worl”.”
For his part, Dr. Recep Şenüürk, Dean, CIS, noted the timeliness of the conference in the wake of the moral and humanitarian challenges the world faces.
He added: “The theme 'Prophetic Guidance in Peace and W’r’ comes at a time when the tragedies of war, injustice, and global polarization confront humanity. By hosting this conference, CIS provides a meeting point for meaningful discussions and highlights the path towards profound ethical principles of Islam. This gathering aims to foster conversations that inspire hope and understanding, guiding us towards resolution and pe”ce.”
Discussions centered around five specialized panel sessions: Peace and War in the P’ophet’s Practice; International Relations in Light of the Prophetic Model; Legal Interpretations of Prophetic Guidance on Peace and War; Conflict Management between Prophetic Guidance and Contemporary International Law; and A Contemporary Reading of the Prophetic Guidance in the Context of Global Conflicts. The conference also included a student panel showcasing youth perspectives on war and peace.
Taking place September 24–25, the conference highlighted the richness of Prophetic guidance on war and peace, encompassing the establishment and spread of peace, prevention and resolution of wars and conflicts, and the formulation of rules and legislation to address the consequences of both peace and war.
This theme resonates more in contemporary times, as fragmented international relations have fostered injustice, exploitation, and wars. The conference comes at a critical moment to remind leaders and the entire world of the fundamentals and values of human relations. Significantly, it underscores how teachings from Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) can be templates in the crucial pursuit and preservation of justice among nations, as well as the establishment of decisive legislation to prevent conflict and foster peace.
Commenting on the significance of the gathering to current global events, Dr. Aisha Al Mannai, Chairperson of the Sīrah of the Prophet (PBUH) Conference and Director, CMCC, stated:““This y’ar’s theme examined how Islamic traditions engage with and respond to contemporary global issues. The Prophet (PBUH) offers us a model of principled leadership rooted in justice, compassion, and wisdom. His approach to conflict, whether through treaties, diplomacy, and, when necessary, warfare, illustrates a coherent and ethical framework based on divine guidance. By revisiting this legacy in a relevant discourse, we can enrich and explore viable pathways toward peace, equity, and reconciliation in today’s worl”.”
For his part, Dr. Recep Şenüürk, Dean, CIS, noted the timeliness of the conference in the wake of the moral and humanitarian challenges the world faces.
He added: “The theme 'Prophetic Guidance in Peace and W’r’ comes at a time when the tragedies of war, injustice, and global polarization confront humanity. By hosting this conference, CIS provides a meeting point for meaningful discussions and highlights the path towards profound ethical principles of Islam. This gathering aims to foster conversations that inspire hope and understanding, guiding us towards resolution and pe”ce.”
Discussions centered around five specialized panel sessions: Peace and War in the P’ophet’s Practice; International Relations in Light of the Prophetic Model; Legal Interpretations of Prophetic Guidance on Peace and War; Conflict Management between Prophetic Guidance and Contemporary International Law; and A Contemporary Reading of the Prophetic Guidance in the Context of Global Conflicts. The conference also included a student panel showcasing youth perspectives on war and peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment