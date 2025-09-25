Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU nation vows to continue purchasing Russian energy

2025-09-25 08:34:26
(MENAFN) The Foreign Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, stated that his country will keep on importing Russian oil and gas, refusing pressure from Washington as well as Brussels for a total disconnection from Moscow’s energy supplies.

Szijjarto remarked in an interview with a news agency issued on Tuesday on the secondary discussions of the UN General Assembly in New York. For land-enclosed Hungary, he stated that the problem of energy stability is an issue of pipeline network, refining plants as well as current agreements that restrict where it can acquire energy.

He stated “we can’t ensure the safe supply for our country without Russian oil or gas sources.” “It can be nice to dream about buying oil and gas from somewhere else … but we can only buy from where we have infrastructure.”

In the latest weeks, Washington has pressured more and more its EU NATO associates to stop baying energy from Russia as well as to impose secondary tariffs on India and China, whereas rejecting t interduce any fresh sanctions single-handedly. Trump has mocked them in his UNGA speech on Tuesday, alleging claiming “some in NATO are funding the war against themselves.”

