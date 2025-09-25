DFWAC concludes “Play Therapy” training program
UAE – Dubai, September 24, 2025
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) successfully concluded its specialized training program on “Play Therapy,” which was held from September 22 to 24 at Vida Creek Beach Hotel in Dubai. The program brought together a distinguished group of psychotherapists, social workers, and professionals from care and support institutions across the UAE.
The three-day training culminated in a set of key recommendations aimed at advancing the national system of psychological and social care. These included the institutional integration of play therapy within care programs, the launch of periodic specialized training programs to qualify national professionals, and the encouragement of scientific research and applied studies on the impact of this therapeutic approach. The recommendations also emphasized expanding cooperation with educational and health institutions to integrate play therapy in schools and treatment centers, while reinforcing international partnerships to exchange global expertise.
Her Excellency Shaikha Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, affirmed that organizing this program represents a significant milestone in the foundation’s journey to consolidate its position as a leading entity in advancing global practices in care and rehabilitation. She noted that the positive outcomes achieved through the participants’ engagement reflect a growing awareness of the importance of investing in innovative therapeutic tools that enhance child protection and support families.
She also extended sincere appreciation and gratitude to all participating and supporting entities, including government and private institutions, specialists, and experts. Al Mansouri praised the remarkable contribution of Dr. Amjed Abojedi, who shared his international expertise and experience with the participants. She stressed that such constructive cooperation reflects a true spirit of partnership and integration in serving the community, contributing to strengthening national efforts to protect children and promote family and social cohesion.
For her part, Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department at DFWAC, highlighted that the program provided participants with a comprehensive blend of theoretical knowledge and practical applications. She underlined that this training falls within a broader strategic framework aimed at developing psychological and social care services and innovating sustainable therapeutic solutions that contribute to building a more cohesive and stable society.
