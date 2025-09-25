Strong Earthquake Jolts Northwestern Venezuela
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Venezuela late Wednesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The seismic event occurred at 2221 GMT, with its epicenter located near the town of Mene Grande in Zulia state, roughly 600 kilometers west of the capital, Caracas. The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers, centered at 9.75 degrees north latitude and 70.94 degrees west longitude, the GFZ reported.
The tremor was widely felt across multiple cities, including Caracas, sparking momentary panic but leaving no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, according to local media outlets.
So far, no fatalities or property losses have been confirmed. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.
