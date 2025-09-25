Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strong Earthquake Jolts Northwestern Venezuela

Strong Earthquake Jolts Northwestern Venezuela


2025-09-25 02:04:49
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Venezuela late Wednesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event occurred at 2221 GMT, with its epicenter located near the town of Mene Grande in Zulia state, roughly 600 kilometers west of the capital, Caracas. The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10.0 kilometers, centered at 9.75 degrees north latitude and 70.94 degrees west longitude, the GFZ reported.

The tremor was widely felt across multiple cities, including Caracas, sparking momentary panic but leaving no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage, according to local media outlets.

So far, no fatalities or property losses have been confirmed. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

MENAFN25092025000045017169ID1110108592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search