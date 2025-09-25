Govt Extends Tenure Of CDS Gen Chauhan By 8 Months
New Delhi- Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure has been extended up to May next year, the defence ministry announced days before the end of his current stint.
Gen Chauhan, 64, has been serving as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as well as secretary helming the department of military affairs since September 30, 2022.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the extension of service of Gen Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff who shall also function as secretary in the department of military affairs, up to May 30, 2026, or until further orders, the ministry said.
While the age-limit for the three service chiefs is 62 years or three years of service, whichever is earlier, the age limit for the CDS is 65 years with no fixed tenure defined.
As per existing norms, the government may extend the services of the Chief of Defence Staff for a maximum of 65 years.
Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer was scheduled to end on September 30.
He played a key role in ensuring tri-services synergy during Operation Sindoor.
Since becoming the CDS, he has also been focusing on enhancing jointness among the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
Gen Chauhan assumed charge of the CDS, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.
He had retired from service in May 2021 in the rank of Lt General, but assumed the rank of the four-star General after taking charge as India's second Chief of Defence Staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment