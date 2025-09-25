Intouchcx Strengthens Cairo Presence With 400 New Jobs On Its Two-Year Egypt Anniversary

Investment in Cairo continues as IntouchCX opens 400+ new roles for people looking to develop or start their career with an international team and top brands.

CAIRO, EGYPT, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntouchCX, a global leader in customer experience and technology solutions, has opened over 400 bilingual customerservice roles at its Cairo campus. Marking the company's 2nd anniversary in the country, this recruitment will nearly double its local headcount.Founded in Canada in 2001, IntouchCX employs over 35,000 people across 25 campuses in 12 countries. IntouchCX careers are filled with global success stories, including employees from different backgrounds progressing their career journeys from agents to senior executives of operations working on programs with the world's most exciting brands.“Our journey in Cairo over the last two years has been nothing short of remarkable, and this expansion is a direct reflection of the incredible skill and dedication of our local teams,” said Ahmed Samir Ayoub, Vice President/Country Head (Operations) for Africa at IntouchCX.“We are thrilled to create more career opportunities and welcome new talent to our family as we continue to support our global partners from this strategically important location.”The new roles will support the company's rapid growth and its expansion into new service lines and global markets. It further establishes IntouchCX as a leading employer in the region, recognized for creating pathways for growth. IntouchCX is seeking passionate, motivated individuals who are dedicated to delivering outstanding customer experiences across a variety of roles. The recruitment drive is focused on attracting bilingual talent, with strong demand for candidates fluent in both French and Spanish to support the company's international client base. Ideal applicants will bring excellent communication skills, a customer-focused mindset, and a desire to grow within a dynamic, fast-paced industry.The continued focus on creating an inclusive workplace with an empowering work culture coupled with an even stronger sense of community has resulted in IntouchCX winning global recognition as a top employer. Forbes has continued to recognize the company in the last few years, naming it one of the Best Employers for Company Culture , Best Employers for Women , Best Employers for Diversity, America's Dream Employer, and more!About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. For more, please visit IntouchCX .

