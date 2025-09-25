The Blonds' Runway Dazzles With Cinematic Safari Glamour At NYFW

David Blond styles for Phillipe Blond with TYMO RING PLUS

At this September's NYFW, TYMO BEAUTY served as the hair beauty partner to The Blonds, helping to bring to life“wild glam" for the SS2026 runway.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Few fashion houses can capture spectacle the way The Blonds do, and this season's Spring/Summer 2026 runway was no exception. Described by the press as a“glamorous safari” and framed by the designers themselves as a tribute to "silver screen sirens", the collection was a masterclass in duality: untamed wildness layered with timeless Hollywood allure.Crystals shimmered like sunlight through jungle leaves, corsets sculpted the body with fearless drama, and sequined animal motifs prowled across the runway. Every look was a fantasy brought to life-cinematic, bold, and unmistakably The Blonds.High Drama in Every DetailThe Blonds' shows are always more than fashion; they are theatre. This season transported audiences into a world where each model became a heroine in a stylized adventure film. From sound and styling to hair and makeup, the production embodied the house's signature extravagance.Backstage TransformationsBackstage, stylists worked at lightning speed to ensure hair elevated the couture fantasy. Among the tools they reached for were TYMO BEAUTY's latest hot tools, including the TYMO CURLPRO automatic curling iron and the TYMO RING PLUS straightening comb, which enabled seamless shifts from sleek textures to bold, voluminous curls. Even designer David Blond joined the action, styling Philip Blond's look with TYMO RING PLUS straightening comb-a playful nod to the creative energy behind the curtain.A Star Moment: Madison Anderson BerríosThe runway's most buzzworthy transformation belonged to Madison Anderson Berríos, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2025. Invited as a special guest, she stunned the crowd with a before-and-after reveal created using TYMO CURLPRO. Her radiant curls under the lights perfectly embodied the cinematic spirit of the night and earned applause from the audience, proving that transformation can be as dramatic as couture itself.From Runway to TikTokFor TYMO BEAUTY, the night wasn't just about backstage magic - it was also a spark for what's next. As the official hair partner, the brand used the opportunity to build momentum toward its upcoming "Super Brand Day " campaign on TikTok. Already celebrated on the platform for its one-click curls and sleek styling innovations, TYMO BEAUTY's presence at The Blonds' show gave fans a fresh wave of content to share, react to, and remix. The energy of NYFW extended beyond the catwalk and into the digital sphere, where TYMO BEAUTY's tools continue to trend organically among beauty enthusiasts.A Celebration of The BlondsUltimately, the spotlight belonged to The Blonds. Their fearless creativity reaffirmed why their shows are a highlight of New York Fashion Week. This season's collection was more than a display of garments; it was a performance, a celebration of glamour without boundaries, and a reminder that The Blonds remain the city's unrivaled masters of theatrical couture.And while TYMO BEAUTY provided the backstage tools that fueled quick transformations and online buzz, it was The Blonds' singular vision that commanded the runway-wild, cinematic, and unforgettable.

