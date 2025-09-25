RRB NTPC Jobs 2025: 8,875 Vacancies For 12Th Pass And Graduates, See Details
RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2025: If you're aiming for a government job in the Indian Railways, here's your chance. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the NTPC Recruitment 2025, offering 8,875 vacancies. Positions include Assistant Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, and various other graduate and undergraduate level roles.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Total Vacancies and Post-wise Details
Both graduate and undergraduate level candidates can apply for this recruitment. The total vacancies post-wise are as follows-
- Graduate Posts: 5,814 Undergraduate Posts: 3,058
Post-wise Vacancy Details
- Train Clerk - 77 Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 394 Junior Clerk cum Typist - 163 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,424 Senior Clerk cum Typist - 638 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist - 921 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 161 Traffic Assistant - 59 Goods Train Manager - 3,423 Station Master - 615
RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 Eligibility: Who can apply?
The applicant must be a citizen of India. Additionally, citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who came before January 1, 1962, and people of Indian origin from certain specified countries planning to settle permanently can also apply.
Age Limit
- Undergraduate Posts (12th pass): 18 to 33 years Graduate Posts (Degree holder): 18 to 36 years
Age Relaxation
- OBC - 3 years SC, ST - 5 years PwD - 10 to 15 years Ex-servicemen and government, railway employees will get relaxation as per rules.
Educational Qualification
- For Undergraduate Posts: Must have passed 12th (10+2) or equivalent examination. For Graduate Posts: Must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.
RRB NTPC Selection Process and Exam Pattern
The selection of candidates under RRB NTPC recruitment will be done in several stages, which include-
CBT 1 (Screening Test) - 90 minutes, 100 questions
- General Awareness: 40 Maths: 30 Reasoning: 30
CBT 2 (Main Test) - 90 minutes, 120 questions
- General Awareness: 50 Maths: 35 Reasoning: 35 Skill, Typing, Aptitude Test if applicable There will be negative marking in both CBTs. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: How much will the salary be?
The salary for various posts will range from ₹19,900 to ₹35,400 per month, which is determined under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). If you dream of a stable and prestigious job in the railways, this opportunity is definitely for you. Start your preparation and be sure to read all the details carefully in the official notification before applying for the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Notification Check Here
