Blackberry Retail Traders Brace For 'Jaw-Dropping' Earnings Even As Stock Rally Stalls

BlackBerry's stock rally since early September has stalled even as the Canadian company prepares to report its quarterly results. The earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 is scheduled to be released before the market opens (8 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward BlackBerry stock has remained 'extremely bullish' (81/100) as of late Wednesday, and message volume has also remained at 'high' levels.

BB sentiment and message volume as of 12:20 a.m. ET, Sept. 25 | source: Stocktwits

A stock watcher on the platform said they were bracing for“jaw-dropping” news on Thursday.

Another user noted the surge in after-hours trading volume of the stock and speculated that shorts might be covering ahead of the earnings. According to data provided by the NYSE, the short interest in the stock was 5.92% as of August 31.

BlackBerry is widely expected to report second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 and revenue of $122.03 million, according to the consensus provided by Koyfin. A year ago, the company reported break-even bottom-line results and revenue of $145 million.

In late May, BlackBerry had guided to adjusted EPS in the range of break-even to $0.01, and revenue in the range of $115 million to $125 million. QNX, an operating system designed for embedded systems, is expected to generate revenue of $55 million to $60 million, and Secure Communications is projected to earn $54 million to $59 million in revenue, according to the guidance.

BlackBerry's full-year guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $0.08 to $0.10 and revenue of $508 million to $538 million.

Late last month, BlackBerry boosted investor sentiment after revealing that its QNX unit is a key integration partner for Nvidia's new DRIVE AGX Thor development kit, designed to help developers transition from research to commercial deployment of next-generation self-driving technologies.

BlackBerry stock is up approximately 13% year-to-date, and over the past year, it has traded within a range of $2.24 to $6.24. It is trading off the $28.77 level hit in January 2021 amid the meme stock frenzy.

