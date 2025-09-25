Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TN Govt To Hire 881 Guest Lecturers For Arts And Science Colleges Apply Today

TN Govt To Hire 881 Guest Lecturers For Arts And Science Colleges Apply Today


2025-09-25 01:11:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the recruitment of 881 guest lecturers for Government Arts and Science Colleges for the 2025–26 academic year. Applications open on September 24. Eligible candidates can apply online as per the guidelines.

To strengthen student learning and ensure academic continuity, Tamil Nadu's higher education department is hiring 881 additional guest lecturers for Arts, Science, and Education colleges for the 2025–26 academic year.

These new appointments span 38 different subjects and follow an earlier recruitment drive announced on July 21, 2025, for 574 posts, of which 516 lecturers were successfully hired. This latest drive aims to further strengthen faculty availability across colleges.

Eligible candidates can apply online at tngasa starting September 24, 2025. The application deadline is October 8, 2025. Candidates who applied during the July 21 recruitment can avail a fee waiver by using their previous application number.

Candidates will be selected according to their qualifications and interview performance, in line with state guidelines. The Higher Education Minister urges young aspirants to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.

MENAFN25092025007385015968ID1110108465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search