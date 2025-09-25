TN Govt To Hire 881 Guest Lecturers For Arts And Science Colleges Apply Today

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the recruitment of 881 guest lecturers for Government Arts and Science Colleges for the 2025–26 academic year. Applications open on September 24. Eligible candidates can apply online as per the guidelines.

To strengthen student learning and ensure academic continuity, Tamil Nadu's higher education department is hiring 881 additional guest lecturers for Arts, Science, and Education colleges for the 2025–26 academic year.

These new appointments span 38 different subjects and follow an earlier recruitment drive announced on July 21, 2025, for 574 posts, of which 516 lecturers were successfully hired. This latest drive aims to further strengthen faculty availability across colleges.

Eligible candidates can apply online at tngasa starting September 24, 2025. The application deadline is October 8, 2025. Candidates who applied during the July 21 recruitment can avail a fee waiver by using their previous application number.

Candidates will be selected according to their qualifications and interview performance, in line with state guidelines. The Higher Education Minister urges young aspirants to take advantage of this valuable opportunity.