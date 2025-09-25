Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash For Wearing THIS At Beach, Fans Express Disappointment - Check Here

Many people used to say,“Be like Sai Pallavi if you want to be an actress.” She always kept her outfits simple and modest. But this time, she is facing a lot of criticism for a reason.

Sai Pallavi, known for her natural beauty and minimal makeup, is now being trolled for her outfit. Many people are saying she shouldn't have been cast as Sita in the Ramayana movie because of this controversy.

Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan recently enjoyed a beach outing together. Pooja, who got married a few months ago, joined Sai Pallavi on this vacation. Both sisters wore swimsuits during their time at the beach, sparking attention and conversations among fans and followers.

Some people criticized Sai Pallavi's outfit, saying they didn't expect this from her. In response, one fan fired back,“So you think Sai Pallavi should wear a saree to the beach?” The debate sparked mixed reactions among her followers.

Pooja shared several photos on her Instagram, including one of the sisters laughing by the beach. In some pictures, Sai Pallavi is seen wearing a swimsuit, while in others, she sports a wetsuit.

The moment the photo was shared, the trolls came out. Some slammed her for wearing a swimsuit. Others snarked that she's just like every other actress: traditional on-screen, but in a bikini off-screen.

Meanwhile, some people edited Sai Pallavi's photo and made it go viral. Supporters commented, 'What she wears is her business. Are you going to tell her what to wear in the water? It's her freedom, her choice.'