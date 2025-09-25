Sunjay Kapur Inheritance War: Priya Sachdev Wants Karisma Kapoor's Children, Rani Kapur To Sign NDA - Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court is hearing a plea filed by late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a confidentiality agreement while disclosing details of his personal assets.

In her application, Priya Sachdev Kapur has sought that Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, and the children of ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, should sign a confidentiality agreement while disclosing his personal assets.

She requested permission to submit a list of Kapur's movable and immovable assets in a sealed envelope.

The matter is being heard by Justice Jyoti Singh.

All parties, including Sunjay Kapur's children from his first marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan - and his mother, Rani Kapur, be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) before accessing the documents.

In her application, Priya Sachdev cited cybersecurity risks and the potential misuse of sensitive financial information as the reasons to demand the NDA.

Alternatively, she has suggested creating a Confidentiality Club that restricts access to designated advocates and representatives.

Priya Sachdev Kapur's application comes after the Delhi HC's September 10 order directing her to file a comprehensive statement of Sanjay Kapur's assets and liabilities as of June 12.

At that hearing, Justice Jyoti Singh also issued a summons in the case, set timelines for pleadings, and ordered that the purported Will of Sanjay Kapur currently in Priya's custody be submitted in a sealed cover.

The suit has been filed by Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, through their mother Karisma Kapoor , seeking partition of the multi-crore estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against Priya and other family members.

During earlier hearings, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, questioned the authenticity of the Will, alleging it was forged and produced under "suspicious circumstances," including its sudden disclosure at the Taj Hotel and the executor learning of it just a day earlier.

Sanjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, has also raised objections through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, alleging that her rights under the family trust were undermined after Priya's marriage.

Expressing concern for her grandchildren, she told the court, "There's something unholy going on. I am 80 years old and concerned for my grandchildren. Despite repeated mails, I never received a copy of the will."