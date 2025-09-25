Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 1.58 Wed. To USD 72.03 Pb - KPC


2025-09-25 01:08:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWUAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained USD 1.58 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 72.03 per barrel compared with USD 70.45 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent Futures also rose USD 1.68 to USD 69.31 pb and West Texas Intermediate jumping USD 1.58 to USD 64.99 pb. (end)
