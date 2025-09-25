District Announces 2025 Year End Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) -; ("" or the "") is pleased to report its results for the year ended June 30, 2025. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operational Update

The Company announced positive results from mineral exploration activities completed over the past four month. These activities included positive results from its airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric ("MobileMT") survey at the Viken Property, announced on September 24, 2025 , which will be used to prioritize target areas outside of the 2025 Viken Deposit mineral resource estimate. Further, the Company announced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") radiometric and magnetic survey results completed at the Sågtjärn and the Nianfors Properties, resulting in the Company submitting mineral license applications to expand the license areas.

On August 25, 2025 , the Company announced that Boliden Mineral AB had provided the Company with notice to terminate the earn-in and joint venture agreement on the Tomtebo and Stollberg base metal polymetallic properties located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden with District's Swedish subsidiary, District Metals AB.

Highlights



The Company had $9.740 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025, including $0.221 million advanced from Boliden Mineral AB not available for general use. On June 3, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell Sherpa II its remaining 24.48% interest in the Bakar Property for 1,500,000 common shares of Sherpa II. Closing of the transaction remains subject to closing conditions, including approval by the Exchange.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025 (the "Financial Statements")

Next Earnings Report Release

The Company plans to report its results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 on November 28, 2025.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. District is a 2025 TSX Venture 50 company, ranking among the top-performing issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange in the past year.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which contains the largest undeveloped Mineral Resource Estimate of uranium in the worldi along with significant Mineral Resource Estimates of vanadium, molybdenum, nickel, copper, zinc, and other important and critical raw materials.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Viken Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Viken Energy Metals Project, Jämtland County, Sweden" dated effective April 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at .