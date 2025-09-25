Thailand's New Gov't Sworn In
The 36-member cabinet under the Bhumjaithai Party-led coalition, recited the oath of allegiance before an audience with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in a traditional ceremony held at Dusit Palace in the capital, Bangkok.
Anutin and six deputy prime ministers attended the ceremony, along with other cabinet ministers and their deputies, representing factions of the ruling bloc, which also comprises the Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath, and Ruam Thai Sang Chart parties.
The prime minister later chaired a special cabinet meeting at the government house in the evening, and is set to present his policy statement to parliament next week, the final step before the new administration can officially assume office.
Anutin, 59-year-old Bhumjaithai Party leader, was elected the country's 32nd prime minister, after winning a parliamentary vote earlier this month.– NNN-TNA
