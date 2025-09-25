$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amra Lee

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD candidate in Protection of Civilians, Australian National University
Amra is a practitioner-researcher completing a PhD on protecting civilians in a shifting world order at the Australian National University and former Rotary Peace Fellow at Uppsala University, Sweden (2018–19). Amra brings advanced protection, humanitarian and conflict expertise drawing on 18 years' professional experience working for the United Nations (UN), the Australian Government and international Non-Government Organisations across a range of crisis contexts and regions. Recent roles include Senior Humanitarian Adviser with the Australian Mission to the UN in New York (2023) and Head of Program for the World Food Programme Pacific (2020–21), during which WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (2020). Her research is shaped by firsthand experience as a multilateral diplomat in New York and crisis response in the Middle East, complemented by postgraduate qualifications in anthropology, peace and conflict studies, and international law.

Experience
  • –present PHD candidate Protection of Civilians/ Protection expert, Australian National University
Education
  • 2022 Uppsala University, Master of Social Science (Peace & Conflict)

