Amra Lee
-
PhD candidate in Protection of Civilians,
Australian National University
Amra is a practitioner-researcher completing a PhD on protecting civilians in a shifting world order at the Australian National University and former Rotary Peace Fellow at Uppsala University, Sweden (2018–19). Amra brings advanced protection, humanitarian and conflict expertise drawing on 18 years' professional experience working for the United Nations (UN), the Australian Government and international Non-Government Organisations across a range of crisis contexts and regions. Recent roles include Senior Humanitarian Adviser with the Australian Mission to the UN in New York (2023) and Head of Program for the World Food Programme Pacific (2020–21), during which WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (2020). Her research is shaped by firsthand experience as a multilateral diplomat in New York and crisis response in the Middle East, complemented by postgraduate qualifications in anthropology, peace and conflict studies, and international law.Experience
-
–present
PHD candidate Protection of Civilians/ Protection expert, Australian National University
-
2022
Uppsala University, Master of Social Science (Peace & Conflict)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment