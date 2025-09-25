FIFA Backs Expanding World Cup To 64 Teams

The International Football Federation (FIFA) is considering increasing the number of participating teams in the 2030 World Cup from 48 to an unprecedented 64 teams, Azernews reports.

This expansion proposal was put forward by Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and is expected to receive strong support from FIFA.

The upcoming 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 12 groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 32 (1/16 finals). This format means teams will need to play eight matches to claim the championship.

For the 2030 tournament, FIFA's proposed format involves 16 groups of four teams, with the top two teams from each group progressing directly to the round of 32. Similarly, teams will need to play eight matches to win the title, despite the larger number of participants.

Unlike the 2026 event, the 2030 World Cup will be uniquely hosted across six countries: the opening matches will take place in Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, and Spain, while the main stages of the tournament will be held in Portugal and Morocco. This multi-continental hosting is intended to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

In a related move, FIFA recently announced the expansion of the women's World Cup in 2031 from 32 to 48 teams, reflecting the growing popularity and competitiveness of women's football worldwide.

The expansion to 64 teams would make the 2030 World Cup the largest in history, potentially increasing global fan engagement and providing opportunities for more nations to showcase their talent on football's biggest stage.