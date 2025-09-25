Kyrgyzstan Aims To Actively Engage With UN In Addressing Pressing Global Challenges - Sadyr Japarov
Before the meeting, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed the UN Book of Distinguished Visitors.
Antonio Guterres reportedly expressed satisfaction with the meeting and noted Kyrgyzstan's rapid development, emphasizing the country's role in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia.
"In turn, President Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Secretary-General and staff of the Organization on the 80th anniversary of its founding.
He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, as a full member of the UN, is consistently committed to the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter and aims to actively engage with the international community in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and inequality.
In addition, the President invited Antonio Guterres to participate in the SCO+ summit, which will be held in the fall of 2026 in Bishkek as part of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the SCO," the reports says.
The UN Secretary-General expressed gratitude for the invitation and expressed his readiness to participate in the event.
The parties also confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening their partnership and joint efforts to ensure peace, stability, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.
