Kyrgyzstan Called For Joint Efforts To Preserve Mountain Ecosystems
He emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to the climate agenda and announced the adoption of a new national contribution, which calls for a 16% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and a 44% reduction with international support. To this end, the country is implementing renewable energy projects, including the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station.
Japarov proposed exchanging part of the country's foreign debt for funding green initiatives, announced the creation of a Climate Trust Fund, and invited investors to support environmental projects.
The President of Kyrgyzstan called on countries to join the Declaration on Climate, Mountains, and Glaciers, noting that melting glaciers and ecosystem degradation threaten billions of people. The President assured that Kyrgyzstan will continue to actively participate in international climate negotiations.
