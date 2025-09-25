Temperatures Drop Thursday, Thunderstorms Expected In Parts Of Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday will fall to 3-4 C below their seasonal averages, bringing unstable weather and mild conditions across most regions, while the desert, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain moderately warm, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Clouds appeared at different altitudes throughout the day.The department forecast showers of rain over parts of the northern and central regions, at times extending into eastern and southwestern areas. Thunderstorms are possible in some northern and eastern parts of the Kingdom. Northwesterly winds will be active, with strong gusts at times raising dust, particularly in desert regions.On Friday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with autumn-like mild weather across most regions and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, with northwesterly winds moderate to active and dusty in desert areas.Another slight increase is expected Saturday, with autumn-like mild weather in most regions and hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be westerly and moderate.By Sunday, temperatures will climb further, registering slightly above seasonal averages. The weather will be moderate over the highlands and plains, and hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Southeasterly winds will prevail, shifting to westerly in the evening.On Thursday, highs are forecast at 26 C and lows of 16 C in eastern Amman, and 24 C and 14 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will record 22 C and 14 C, while the Sharah highlands will see 21 C and 12 C.Desert regions are forecast at 30 C and 15 C, the plains 26 C and 15 C, the northern Jordan Valley 33 C and 21 C, the southern Jordan Valley 35 C and 25 C, and both the Dead Sea and Aqaba 34 C and 24 C.