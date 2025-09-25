Press Release: Sequana Medical Announces H1 2025 Results And Provides Business Update
|in Thousand Euros
|HY 2025
|HY 2024
|Variance
|Revenue
|-
|106
|-100%
|Cost of goods sold
|-
|(26)
|-96%
|Gross margin
|-
|79
|-101%
|Sales & Marketing
|(709)
|(370)
|91%
|Clinical
|(541)
|(1,628)
|-67%
|Quality & Regulatory
|(1,188)
|(1,771)
|-33%
|Supply Chain
|(1,927)
|(1,626)
|18%
|Engineering
|(784)
|(982)
|-20%
|General & Administration
|(3,817)
|(3,438)
|11%
|Total operating expenses
|(8,966)
|(9,816)
|-9%
|Other income
|383
|142
|N.M
|Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 4
|(8,582)
|(9,595)
|-11%
|Finance income
|3,193
|3,172
|1%
|Finance cost
|(12,763)
|(4,512)
|183%
|Total net finance cost
|(9,570)
|(1,340)
|N.M.
|Income tax expense
|(126)
|(146)
|-13%
|Net loss for the period
|(18,278)
|(11,080)
|65%
|Basic Loss Per Share
|(0.35)
|(0.34)
|2%
|Cash position* at 30 June
|7,314
|4,153
|76%
N.M.: Not Meaningful (percentage greater than 150%)
* Cash position only includes highly liquid cash and cash equivalents.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Revenue
Revenue decreased from €0.11 million in H1 2024 to €0.00 million in H1 2025 due to the decision to terminate European commercial activities in Q1 2024 .
Cost of goods sold
Cost of goods sold decreased from €0.03 million in H1 2024 to €0.00 million in H1 2025 in line with the decrease in revenue.
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses decreased from €9.82 million in H1 2024 to €8.97 million in H1 2025 due to the measures taken to substantially reduce the cash burn.
Sales and Marketing expenses increased from €0.37 million in H1 2024 to €0.71 million in H1 2025 due to the preparation for the US alfa pump commercial launch.
Clinical expenses decreased from €1.63 million in H1 2024 to €0.54 million in H1 2025, mainly as a result of lower costs related to the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfa pump and the decision to postpone the start of the randomized phase of the MOJAVE DSR study in the US.
Quality and Regulatory expenses decreased from €1.77 million in H1 2024 to €1.19 million in H1 2025, mainly due to the lower expenses in 2025 following the successful completion of the submission for marketing approval of the alfa pump in the US and the measures taken to reduce the cash burn.
Supply chain expenses increased from €1.63 million in H1 2024 to €1.93 million in H1 2025, largely driven by the preparation for the US alfa pump commercial launch.
Engineering expenses decreased from €0.98 million in H1 2024 to €0.78 million in H1 2025, largely driven by the measures taken to reduce the cash burn.
General and Administration expenses remained broadly stable at €3.44 million in H1 2024 versus €3.82 million in H1 2025.
Other income increased from €0.14 million in H1 2024 to €0.38 million in H1 2025 and includes recognized income from Belgian Research & Development (R&D) incentives with regard to incurred R&D expenses and the capitalization effect of 2025 Development costs following the application of IFRS IAS 38 para 57.
EBIT
As a result of the above, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) evolved from a loss of €9.59 million in H1 2024 to a loss of €8.58 million in H1 2025.
Total net finance cost
Net finance cost increased from €1.34 million in H1 2024 to €9.57 million in H1 2025, mainly resulting from the impact of the valuation of the warrants and the March 2025 loan amendments. All of these items are non-cash items.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense remained stable at €0.15 million in H1 2024 versus €0.13 million in H1 2025.
Net loss for the period
As a result of the above, the net loss increased from €11.08 million in H1 2024 to €18.28 million in H1 2025, of which the majority of the increase is due to the increase in non-cash net finance cost.
Basic losses per share (LPS)
Basic losses per share remained broadly stable at €0.34 in H1 2024 and €0.35 in H1 2025.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Net debt
Net debt5 at 30 June 2025 decreased by €2.2 million compared to 31 December 2024, mainly as a result of the improvement of the cash position.
Working Capital
Working capital6 at 30 June 2025 dropped €1.83 million compared to 31 December 2024. The decrease is largely driven by measures taken to reduce cash burn.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Net cash outflow from operating activities was €9.72 million in H1 2025 compared to €12.36 million in H1 2024. The lower outflow was driven by the measures taken to further reduce the cash burn.
Cash flow from investing activities resulted in no outflow in H1 2025, compared to a net outflow of €0.03 million in H1 2024.
Cash flow from financing activities was €13.26 million in H1 2025, comprising the proceeds from the financing announced in March 2025, compared to €13.96 million in H1 2024, comprising the proceeds from the March 2024 equity placement and the Convertible Loan provided by major shareholders in February 2024.
The Company ended H1 2025 with a total liquidity position of €7.31 million (end 2024: €3.81 million).
For more information, please contact:
Sequana Medical
Investor Relations
E: ...
T: +44 (0) 797 342 9917
About Sequana Medical
Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. This causes major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility. Although diuretics are standard of care, they become ineffective, intolerable or exacerbate the problem in many patients. There are limited effective treatment options, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic resistant" patient population. alfa pump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, and are intended to deliver major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients, while reducing costs for healthcare systems.
The Company received US FDA approval for the alfa pump System for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis in December 2024, following the grant of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019. Sequana Medical has commenced US commercialisation through its specialty commercial team that will target the 90 US liver transplant centers that perform more than 90% of liver transplants. In August 2025, CMS announced that it approved the New Technology Add-on Payment for the alfa pump when performed in the hospital inpatient setting as of October 1, 2025.
Results of the Company's RED DESERT and SAHARA proof-of-concept studies in heart failure published in European Journal of Heart Failure in April 2024 support DSR's mechanism of action as breaking the vicious cycle of cardiorenal syndrome. All three patients from the non-randomized cohort of MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical study, have been successfully treated with DSR, resulting in a dramatic improvement in diuretic response and virtual elimination of loop diuretic requirements7. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board approved the start of the randomized MOJAVE cohort of up to a further 30 patients, which is dependent on securing additional financing.
Sequana Medical is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit .
Important Safety Information:
Indication for Use: The alfa pump® System is intended for single patient use only in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to liver cirrhosis. It is indicated for the removal of excess peritoneal fluid from the peritoneal cavity into the bladder, where it can be eliminated through normal urination.
Contraindications: MRI Safety Information: The alfa pump® System is MRI unsafe. This diagnostic procedure is contraindicated due to possible movement of the alfa pump®, damage to the pump circuitry, tissue damage in the vicinity of the alfa pump® and/or catheter dislocation. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is contraindicated because the environmental conditions entailed in this therapy are out of the defined range of use for the alfa pump® System.
Warnings, Risks, and Precautions: The implantation of the alfa pump® may result in infection that could delay liver transplant or impact transplant listing status. Additional risks associated with implanting the alfa pump® System including risk of peritoneal cavity infections/peritonitis, Coagulopathy, Small bladder capacity and/or obstructive uropathy. The following procedures or therapies could impact the alfa pump® System function: Supersonic therapy and high-frequency heat therapy, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Lithotripsy, Defibrillation, Radiation therapy, Electrocautery, or use of other implantable medical devices and wearable devices.
Adverse Events: In addition to procedure related risks the following Adverse Events may occur: pump pocket hematoma, skin erosion, infection, pump migration, catheter clogging or other catheter complications resulting in tissue damage or loss of or change in therapy, genito-urinary complications, reduced kidney function, hepatic encephalopathy, progression of liver disease, and other systemic effects.
Caution: the law restricts the sale by or on the order of a physician. Refer to package insert provided with the product for complete Instructions for Use, Contraindications, Potential Adverse Effects, Warnings and Precautions prior to using this product.
The alfa pump® System is currently not approved in Canada.
DSR® therapy is still in development and is currently not approved in any country. The safety and effectiveness of DSR® therapy has not been established.
Note: alfa pump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.
Financial information
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the EU. The financial information included in the press release is an extract from the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ending 30 June 2025 are available on the website of Sequana Medical:
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
| in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)
|Half Year ended 30 June
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|-
|106
|Cost of goods sold
|-
|(26)
|Gross margin
|-
|79
|Sales & Marketing
|(709)
|(370)
|Clinical
|(541)
|(1,628)
|Quality & Regulatory
|(1,188)
|(1,771)
|Supply Chain
|(1,927)
|(1,626)
|Engineering
|(784)
|(982)
|General & Administration
|(3,817)
|(3,438)
|Total operating expenses
|(8,966)
|(9,816)
|Other income
|383
|142
|Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT)
|(8,582)
|(9,595)
|Finance income
|3,193
|3,172
|Finance cost
|(12,763)
|(4,512)
|Total net finance cost
|(9,570)
|(1,340)
|Income tax expense
|(126)
|(146)
|Net loss for the period
|(18,278)
|(11,080)
|Basic losses per share (in Euro)
|(0.35)
|(0.34)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
| in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)
|Half Year ended 30 June
|2025
|2024
|Net loss for the period
|(18,278)
|(11,080)
| Components of other comprehensive income (OCI)
items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|-
|-
|Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Currency translation adjustments
|(62)
|14
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss)-net of tax
|(62)
|14
|Total comprehensive income
|(18,341)
|(11,066)
|Attributable to Sequana Medical shareholders
|(18,341)
|(11,066)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
| in Thousand Euros
|As at period ended
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|ASSETS
|R&D
|264
|-
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,866
|1,774
|Financial Assets
|105
|104
|Other non-current assets
|1,757
|1,649
|Total non-current assets
|3,992
|3,527
|Trade receivables
|-
|-
|Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|816
|563
|Inventory
|2,449
|2,046
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,314
|3,807
|Total current assets
|10,579
|6,417
|Total assets
|14,571
|9,944
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Share capital
|5,927
|4,604
|Share premium
|208,981
|201,565
|Reserves
|13,960
|(721)
|Loss brought forward
|(268,954)
|(250,676)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|911
|849
|Total equity
|(39,175)
|(44,379)
|Long term financial debts
|-
|-
|Long term lease debts
|725
|358
|Retirement benefit obligation
|864
|754
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,589
|1,112
|Short term financial debts
|40,426
|39,698
|Short term lease debts
|251
|55
|Other current financial liabilities
|6,586
|7,387
|Trade payables and contract liabilities
|1,123
|1,889
|Other payables
|1,682
|1,693
|Accrued liabilities and provisions
|2,089
|2,488
|Total current liabilities
|52,156
|53,211
|Total equity and liabilities
|14,571
|9,944
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
| in Thousand Euros
|Half Year ended 30 June
|2025
|2024
|Net loss for the period
|(18,278)
|(11,080)
|Income tax expense
|126
|146
|Financial result
|9,340
|1,310
|Depreciation
|575
|141
|Change in defined benefit plan
|104
|(0)
|Share-based compensation
|257
|(109)
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|(129)
|294
|Changes in inventories
|(384)
|143
|Changes in trade and other payables/provisions
|(981)
|(3,044)
|Taxes paid
|(352)
|(155)
|Cash flow used in operating activities
|(9,723)
|(12,355)
|Investments in tangible fixed assets
|-
|(29)
|Investments in financial assets
|-
|-
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|-
|(29)
|Proceeds from capital increase
|2,827
|11,500
|(Repayments)/Proceeds from leasing debts
|(179)
|(233)
|(Repayments)/Proceeds from financial debts
|10,820
|2,884
|Interest paid
|(210)
|(188)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|13,258
|13,962
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|3,535
|1,578
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|3,807
|2,584
|Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|(28)
|(9)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|7,314
|4,153
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|in Thousand Euros
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Reserves
|Loss brought forward
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|Total shareholder equity
|Balance at 1 January 2024
|2,926
|185,644
|(2,896)
|(206,022)
|882
|(19,465)
|Net loss for the period
|(11,080)
|(11,080)
|Other comprehensive income
|(14)
|(14)
|March 2024 Equity Placement
|794
|10,706
|11,500
|Transaction costs for equity instruments
|(393)
|(393)
|Share-based compensation
|(109)
|(109)
|Balance at 30 June 2024
|3,721
|196,350
|(3,399)
|(217,102)
|868
|(19,561)
|Balance at 1 January 2025
|4,604
|201,565
|(721)
|(250,676)
|849
|(44,379)
|Net loss for the period
|(18,278)
|(18,278)
|Other comprehensive income
|62
|62
|Capital increase convertible loans to shares
|955
|4,558
|14,141
|19,654
|Capital increase share subscription facility (contribution in kind)
|47
|353
|283
|683
|Capital increase share subscription facility (cash)
|321
|2,506
|2,827
|Share-based compensation
|257
|257
|Balance at 30 June 2025
|5,927
|208,981
|13,960
|(268,954)
|911
|(39,175)
1 as defined by subjective physical health (assessed by SF-36 PCS) and ascites symptoms (assessed by Ascites Q)
2 Data on file; statements from“The Effects of alfa pump on Ascites Control and Quality of Life in Patients with Cirrhosis and Recurrent or Refractory Ascites” American Journal of Gastroenterology [January 2025]
3 a) Tan HK, James PD, Wong F. Albumin may prevent the morbidity of paracentesis-induced circulatory dysfunction in cirrhosis and refractory ascites: A pilot study. Dig Dis Sci 2016;61:3084-3092; b) Salerno F, Cammà C, Enea M, Rössle M, Wong F. Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt for refractory ascites: a meta-analysis of individual patient data. Gastroenterology 2007;133:825-834.
4 EBIT is defined as Revenue less Cost of goods sold and Operating Expenses, plus Other income.
5 Net debt is calculated by adding short-term, long-term financial and lease debt and deducting cash and cash equivalents.
6 The components of working capital are inventories plus trade receivables and other receivables minus trade payables (including contract liabilities) and other payables, and accrued liabilities.
7 Data reported in press release of March 25, 2024; mean increase of 326% in six-hour urinary sodium excretion at 3 months follow up vs baseline, and 95% reduction of loop diuretics over same period
Attachments
-
target="_blank" href="" title="250925 Press Release_HY 2025 and business update_25 Sept 2025 (ENG)" rel="nofollow">250925 Press Release_HY 2025 and business update_25 Sept 2025 (ENG
250925 Press Release_HY 2025 and business update_ 25 Sept 2025 (NL)
