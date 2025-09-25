Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ackermans & Van Haaren Invests 22 Million Euros In VKC Nuts


2025-09-25 01:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH) has entered into an agreement to invest 22 million euros in VKC Nuts Private Limited (VKC Nuts), a leading family business in the fast-growing nuts and dried fruits sector in India. Upon closing of this investment, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, AvH will hold a 16.6% stake in VKC Nuts and be represented on its board of directors.

Please find attached the full press release.


Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment

  • Ackermans & van Haaren invests 22 million euros in VKC Nuts (20250925)

