Ackermans & Van Haaren Invests 22 Million Euros In VKC Nuts

Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH) has entered into an agreement to invest 22 million euros in VKC Nuts Private Limited (VKC Nuts), a leading family business in the fast-growing nuts and dried fruits sector in India. Upon closing of this investment, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, AvH will hold a 16.6% stake in VKC Nuts and be represented on its board of directors.

