New Novel By Horace Gaspar Feliu Offers A Bold Fusion Of Ancient History, Religion, And Science Fiction

TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new novel is challenging the boundaries between faith, history, and science. The Unrevealed by Horace Gaspar Feliu presents a narrative that questions the traditional story of Jesus while presenting a story of hidden scrolls, Vatican secrecy, and celestial interference.Set across two timelines, ancient and modern, the novel opens with a provocative retelling of the Nativity, where the Star of Bethlehem is described not as a divine signal but as a technologically advanced craft. From there, the story evolves with Gospel writer Luke seeking out Mary to document her account of Jesus' birth. What he learns suggests an origin that contradicts established religious principles. Fearing the impact of these revelations, early Church leaders concealed their writings, setting the stage for a centuries-long cover-up.In the present day, Pope Peter Sixtus I and Cardinal Devivio stand on opposing ends of a moral divide as a long-lost gospel scroll resurfaces in Antioch. As questions emerge about the true nature of Jesus and the authenticity of sacred teachings, the Vatican finds itself at the center of a high-stakes power struggle. Meanwhile, Father Mat McDougal, a former homicide detective turned priest, is drawn into the mystery that could upend everything the Church has taught for two thousand years.Here are the key elements of The Unrevealed:a. A reimagining of the Gospel story where Jesus' origins are connected to advanced beings rather than divine conception.b. A modern-day Vatican conflict between truth-seeking leadership and deeply entrenched power structures.c. Parallel storylines that link Luke's lost writings to a present-day discovery that could change the course of Christianity.d. A suspense-driven plot with historical, theological, and speculative foundations.e. A protagonist who bridges science, faith, and investigation: Father Mat McDougal, a former cop turned priest.f. Themes of truth vs. control, spiritual identity, and the role of institutions in shaping belief.While controversial in theme, the novel maintains a respectful tone toward belief systems, focusing on historical and philosophical questioning rather than criticism. It appeals to readers of religious thrillers and anyone curious about the possibilities that may lie beneath long-held narratives .About the AuthorHorace G. Feliu is a native of Coral Gables, Florida, with a diverse background spanning public service, education, and biomedical science. A former three-term Mayor of South Miami, Feliu led his city through a period of revitalization and economic growth. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Florida International University and currently works in the biomedical field while teaching as an adjunct professor. He is a lifelong Catholic and keen observer of science, philosophy, and the mysteries of the cosmos.

