Forbes News Spotlights Dr. Bomi Joseph's Unfettered As A Global Health & Longevity Masterpiece

A new generation discovering the philosophy of health and freedom in Unfettered.

Unfettered sold over half a million hardcover copies in Japan, making it an international bestseller.

The cover of Unfettered, Dr. Bomi Joseph's internationally acclaimed book on health and longevity.

Forbes News features Dr. Bomi Joseph's bestselling book Unfettered, calling it a philosophy of health, freedom, and lasting vitality.

- Dr. Bomi JosephSOUTH KENSINGTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forbes News has published a full-length feature on Dr. Bomi Joseph 's internationally bestselling book "Unfettered", praising it as a groundbreaking philosophy of lasting vitality and mental discipline.In the article, titled“Unfettered Living: The Philosophy Behind Lasting Vitality ,” Forbes News highlights Dr. Joseph's central message:“Real health begins by disciplining the mind.”*### A Global Health MovementSince its release, "Unfettered" has reached over one million readers worldwide, including half a million hardcover sales in Japan alone. The book has been embraced not just as a wellness guide, but as a blueprint for living with strength, purpose, and clarity.“Freedom is not the absence of restraint. It is the result of disciplined choices, made again and again,” writes Dr. Joseph.“When we discipline the mind, the body follows - and real vitality emerges.”Dr. Joseph's philosophy blends over forty years of research in health, longevity, and natural medicine with a lifetime of personal practice. As the inventor of the patented "Deep HealthDevice, currently monitoring the health of 180 million people in Asia, he has become a trusted voice in both the medical and wellness communities.### A Different Kind of Health Book"Unfettered" stands apart from typical self-help or diet books. It challenges readers to embrace simplicity, silence, and discipline as the foundation of vitality. Rather than offering quick fixes, it teaches readers to cultivate mental clarity, reject distraction, and align their lifestyle with natural rhythms.Forbes News praised "Unfettered" for its depth:“It is not a typical health book. It is a philosophy of living. It teaches how to live with purpose - where health becomes more than maintenance, but fuel for impact.”### Health as PurposeAccording to Dr. Joseph, health without direction is incomplete. A strong body and sharp mind are valuable only when they serve a higher purpose.“True health means being useful - caring for others, protecting what matters, and standing for something larger than oneself,” he explains.This philosophy has resonated with readers seeking stability in a world of overstimulation, distraction, and quick fixes. By returning to foundational truths - eating real food, moving daily, sleeping on time, and practicing silence - readers report not just improved health, but deeper resilience.### Recognition in ForbesThe Forbes News feature represents a significant milestone for Dr. Joseph's work, providing international recognition for a philosophy that bridges modern science and timeless wisdom.“It is an honor to see Unfettered featured in Forbes News,” Dr. Joseph said.“I hope this visibility helps more people discover that the path to vitality is not found in complexity, but in clarity, simplicity and consistency.”### Availability"Unfettered" is available worldwide on Amazon , and Blurb (hard cover) [] .📌 Read the full Forbes News article here: Unfettered Living: The Philosophy Behind Lasting Vitality

YouTube video of Unfettered, narrated by radio personality Shannon King, explaining the philosophy of health and vitality.

