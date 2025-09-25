Fxscouts Publishes Q3 2025 Forex Market Report

Dollar Volatility and Investor Confidence in Focus

- Bjorn Michels, CEOSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FxScouts today released its Q3 2025 Forex Market Report, offering an in-depth analysis of one of the most turbulent quarters for global currency markets in recent history. The report captures the dramatic swings of the US dollar, the collapse in investor confidence, and the resurgence of alternative currencies amid political and economic turmoil. The FxScouts team of experts have also included a Q4 outlook, with a focus on dollar outlook and risk management until year end.A Quarter of Divergence - While the US dollar dominated headlines, the quarter revealed a broader story of divergence across the forex market. The euro and sterling regained momentum on the back of central bank stability, the Japanese yen enjoyed renewed safe-haven demand, and commodity currencies surged thanks to rising prices and a weakening greenback.From Rebound to Crisis - After suffering its steepest first-half decline since 1973, the dollar staged a surprising rebound in July, spurred by safe-haven demand amid tariff worries. However, optimism quickly faded. Weaker-than-expected US job data, historic downward revisions, and political interference in key institutions hit confidence in August and September.The Dollar Under Siege - September sealed the dollar's fate. With unemployment ticking higher and traders pricing in near-certain Fed rate cuts, global capital hedged against US assets. Commodity currencies surged, gold hit record highs, and the Fed's shift toward growth support over inflation further deepened investor skepticism.A Crisis of Trust -“The third quarter was not about growth or interest rate differentials, it was about trust,” said Bjorn Michels, CEO at FxScouts.“The dollar's credibility took repeated blows, and global investors responded by diversifying away from US assets.”About the Report - The FxScouts Q3 2025 Forex Market Report provides traders, analysts, and institutions with comprehensive insights into the forces driving currency markets. Covering central bank dynamics, political risks, and capital flows, the report highlights the opportunities and risks shaping forex trading in the final quarter of 2025.The full report is now available on FxScouts .

Q3 Forex Market Wrap: Biggest Moves & Outlook

