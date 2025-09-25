15-Year-Old Bella Delilah Brings Treasure Coast Memories To Life In Debut Single Orange Blossom Summer
Orange Blossom SummerVERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 15-Year-Old Bella Delilah Debuts with Orange Blossom Summer - A Heartfelt Father-Daughter Collaboration Inspired by Taylor Swift's Storytelling
Florida teen brings Treasure Coast nostalgia to life in cinematic first single, written by her Father.
Album cover for Bella Delilah's debut single,“Orange Blossom Summer,” out September 30, 2025.
Rising 15-year-old artist Bella Delilah makes her debut with Orange Blossom Summer, a heartfelt ballad written by her father, Moses Cantu. Inspired by his teenage memories of Florida's Treasure Coast - referencing the Indian River, honeybell groves, and the region's natural beauty - the song blends nostalgia with fresh, youthful emotion. Bella Delilah brings the story to life as the sole performer, delivering a moving vocal performance filled with authenticity and heart. The single will be released September 30, 2025 on all major music platforms.
“One morning while we were listening to Taylor Swift, I asked my dad to write me an original song,” says Bella Delilah.“This song is not only about his past, but also about the bond we share as father and daughter, turning his memories into something we can relive together through music. This isn't just a song - it's a slice of Florida's heart.”
Accompanied by a cinematic music video, Bella Delilah's performance creates goosebump-inducing moments that capture both her talent and the story's emotional weight. Styled like a real-life princess, she performs in enchanting, Disney-like scenes that heighten the sense of magic and wonder. The video also showcases beloved Treasure Coast landmarks, grounding the narrative in a strong sense of place. The official music video will also premiere September 30, 2025.
Early listeners have called Orange Blossom Summer“beautiful” and“heartwarming.” The release marks an emotional and cinematic introduction for Bella Delilah as a rising young artist, underscoring her vocal talent, storytelling ability, and the unique bond she shares with her father.
Listen to the single September 30 on all major music platforms
Watch the official music video September 30 on YouTube: youtube/@belladelilahofficial
Follow Bella Delilah on TikTok: tiktok/t/ZTMLnES7R/
@BellaDelilahofficial
Electronic Press Kit (EPK): bandzoogle
About Bella Delilah
Bella Delilah is a 15-year-old singer from Vero Beach, Florida. Blending heartfelt vocals with cinematic storytelling, she draws inspiration from her father's songwriting and artists like Taylor Swift. Orange Blossom Summer is her debut single, marking the beginning of her journey as a rising artist.
