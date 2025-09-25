Scisure And My Green Lab Unite To Champion Safety And Sustainability In Science

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a joint commitment to safe, reproducible, and environmentally responsible science, SciSure and My Green Lab ® today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming lab operations. By combining SciSure's integrated scientific management technology with My Green Lab's globally recognized sustainability standards, the two organizations are empowering labs to lead the charge to a zero-carbon future.

“This partnership reflects what both our organizations believe deeply: safe, sustainable science is better science,” said Phil Meer, CEO of SciSure.

“This partnership demonstrates how sustainability and operational excellence can go hand in hand,” said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab.“By aligning digital infrastructure with trusted certification programs, we're accelerating a global culture of sustainability in science, ensuring labs are equipped to lead on both environmental impact and scientific rigor.

A Partnership Built for Impact

My Green Lab is the world's leading organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science. Through its flagship programs, including the My Green Lab® Certification and ACT® Ecolabel, the organization provides scientists and lab teams with trusted, data-driven tools to integrate sustainability into everyday research practices. These programs are already used by leading institutions and companies across biotech, pharma, and academia.

SciSure, meanwhile, was born from the groundbreaking merger of SciShield and eLabNext, two leaders in lab safety and digital research management. The result is the first Scientific Management Platform (SMP) to unify Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Environmental Health & Safety (EHS ), and compliance-all within one intuitive, scalable solution.

“SciSure was built to facilitate unburdened, uncompromised, safe, and sustainable scientific advancement. Partnering with My Green Lab® helps us to accelerate our plans and bring more value to our customers,” said Jon Zibell, VP of Strategic Partnerships at SciSure.

Together, they are launching a joint initiative to educate and certify lab professionals in sustainability best practices, provide labs with the digital infrastructure needed to embed sustainability into daily operations, and inspire the next generation of researchers to view sustainability as a core element of scientific innovation.

The Future of Lab Operations Is Green, Digital, and Global

Labs are among the most resource-intensive spaces, consuming up to 10 times more energy and water than typical commercial buildings. With increasing urgency to address emissions and reduce waste, the SciSure–My Green Lab partnership offers a clear, actionable framework to drive change at scale.

My Green Lab's science-first, community-driven programs and certifications are already transforming lab operations in academia, pharma, and biotech. SciSure complements that work by making it easier for labs to manage research, safety, and compliance-all in one place-so sustainability becomes a seamless part of the workflow.

“This partnership goes beyond collaboration. It reflects a shared commitment to transforming how science is conducted,” adds Connelly.“We're proud to work with SciSure to scale solutions that embed sustainability into the foundation of research operations worldwide.”

About SciSure:

SciSure is the world's first Scientific Management Platform (SMP), combining eLabNext's Digital Lab Platform and SciShield's trusted LabOps and EHS software into a unified solution designed by scientists, for scientists. SciSure supports over 550,000 Scientists, over 40,000 labs, and over 800 scientific organizations worldwide.

SciSure Media Contact:

Jon Zibell, Vice President of Global Alliances & Marketing

...

My Green Lab Media Contact:

Christina Creager, VP of Marketing

...

Anne Marie Miscioscia

SciSure

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.