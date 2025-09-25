Trading Radar For September 25: Tata Motors, Lupin, Glenmark, Polycab, Swan Defence Stocks Are On Investors' Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended lower for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, with all sectors, except the FMCG sector, closing in the red. Auto and realty stocks were the biggest decliners in the broader markets.

The markets are set for a tepid opening on Thursday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.03% higher to 25,070 at 8:30 a.m. IST.

Investors will closely monitor the trade talks between India and the US. Recent developments suggest that the tensions may be easing, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that the issue surrounding the additional 25% tariff imposed on Indian exports could be resolved.

Asian markets were mixed in morning trade. While the benchmark index in Australia saw gains, the primary bourse in Taiwan was the biggest drag.

At the time of writing, the gold spot price was little changed at ₹3,740.36 per ounce, having hit a record high earlier in the day. Brent crude traded down 0.32% at $68.24 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Tata Motors: A Financial Times report suggests a significant financial impact on its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit due to a cyberattack. The report estimates JLR could face losses of nearly £2 billion, exceeding last year's profit, as the company was not insured against the attack.

Lupin: Received tentative U.S. FDA approval for its generic HIV treatment drug (Bictegravir/Emtricitabine/Tenofovir Alafenamide) to be manufactured at its Nagpur facility.

Polycab India: Promoter entities plan to offload up to 0.81% stake via a block deal worth nearly ₹887.6 crore.

Glenmark Pharma: Subsidiary Glenmark Specialty SA has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Hengrui Pharma for the cancer drug Trastuzumab Rezetecan, involving an upfront payment of $18 million and potential milestones and royalties of up to $1.09 billion.

Newgen Software Technologies: Its UK unit signed a five-year master services deal with TCS NV, Belgium, covering cloud hosting, software licensing, and implementation services.

AWL Agri Business Ltd: Entered a two-year MoU with SEA and SREC to lead the National Mustard Model Farm Initiative.

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions: Launched a new business line for trading and distribution of agricultural commodities and other goods such as coal and granite.

SEPC: Secured a ₹75.19 crore order from Gefos Solutions for construction material supply across four residential projects, to be executed in 8–9 months.

Waaree Energies Limited: Invested ₹300 crore in its subsidiary Waaree Energy Storage Solutions through a rights issue.

Tata Steel: Invested ₹4,054.66 crore in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. by acquiring 457.7 crore shares, retaining full ownership.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI): Signed an MoU with Royal IHC and Alar Infrastructure to design, build, and retrofit offshore and support vessels at its Pipavav shipyard.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Received a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for a period of five years.

Indian Hotels: Announced plans to open a new 310-room Taj hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

YES Bank: Reported that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has raised its stake in the bank by 4.22%.

Mainboard Listing

Ivalue Infosolutions

Active IPOs

Seshaasai Tech, Atlanta Electricals, Ganesh Consumer Products, Jaro Institute of Tech Management and Research, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Jain Resource Recycling, BMW Ventures, EPack Prefab Tech, Jinsukal Industries, TruAlt Bioenergy

