3 Reasons Behind Brock Lesnar's Latest WWE Disappearance After Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar has once again disappeared from WWE after Wrestlepalooza. Here are three possible reasons why.

Following Crown Jewel in Perth, the next major WWE spectacle is Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. The promotional poster already highlights Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio. To elevate the event further, Triple H may be holding Brock Lesnar back for a marquee role.

His absence after Wrestlepalooza could be strategic, ensuring his return feels impactful. The Beast Incarnate's involvement in WarGames would provide WWE with a blockbuster attraction and a storyline centerpiece.

Before Wrestlepalooza, Lesnar unleashed chaos on SmackDown by attacking Corey Graves and humiliating Michael Cole. He escalated matters further in Indianapolis, delivering an F5 to a referee alongside John Cena. Such actions could lead to disciplinary measures from WWE authority figures.

A storyline suspension would explain his sudden disappearance, keeping him off television until officials decide to lift the ban. This angle would also allow WWE to reintroduce him dramatically at a later date.

Lesnar's career has long been defined by extended absences. Even during his World Championship reigns, he frequently vanished from programming for months at a time. After returning at SummerSlam 2025 following a two-year gap, it was clear he was once again working a limited schedule.

His latest disappearance after Wrestlepalooza fits this established pattern, with WWE using him sparingly to maximize his drawing power. Fans may simply need to wait until his next scheduled appearance.