Pawan Kalyan's OG Premiere Sees Huge Fan Gathering In Hyderabad Theatres [PHOTOS]

The enthusiasm for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'OG' is on cloud nine among the fans of the actor as they flock to the theatres for the premiere shows of the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

The fans have erected a long cutout of the actor outside the theatres in Hyderabad. Apart from that, people were seen cheering for the actor as they got ready for the premiere shows makers of Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'OG' recently released the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama revolving around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city.

At the centre lies Emraan Hashmi's character, who is on the wanted list of the police and appears to be the main culprit for the rising violence in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan's character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to slit throats and limbs of the goons.

He was also seen firing an automatic gun in a hotel, signifying his power in the film. The movie is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments. (ANI)

