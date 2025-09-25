BOK Warns Of Financial Imbalances Due To Rising Housing Prices, Household Debt
"The country's financial system generally remains stable, supported by the resilience of sound financial institutions and strong external payment capacity. But expectations of rising housing prices in Seoul persist, causing concerns about financial imbalances," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in its report on financial stability, reports Yonhap news agency.
The government has introduced a series of measures to curb surging housing prices and household debt, including tighter lending regulations and plans to increase housing supply, which have led to a significant drop in home transactions.
"But the index on housing price expectations has risen since August, and some areas in Seoul have seen price growth accelerate again since the start of September," the BOK noted.
Household loans in the financial sector rose by 2.3 trillion won in July, down sharply from June's 6.5 trillion-won increase.
But in August, loan growth accelerated again by expanding 4.7 trillion won, partly because of home transactions from May and June being reflected with a time lag.
"Given that the slowdown in housing prices in Seoul and the greater metropolitan area remains limited, it is necessary to maintain a strong macroprudential policy stance to manage housing market expectations," the BOK said.
Last month, the central bank held its key rate steady for the second consecutive time amid concerns about financial stability despite the need to boost economic growth momentum.
BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said that delaying a rate cut by a month or two would have little impact on the economy, but a sharp rise in home prices "would make things even more difficult.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment